6 corona deaths in Telangana in 3 days, all linked to Nizamuddin religious meet in Delhi

WorldNews Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
6 corona deaths in Telangana in 3 days, all linked to Nizamuddin religious meet in DelhiHYDERABAD: Telangana on Monday reported five more Covid-19 deaths, taking the state's tally from one to six in the span of three days and linking all the victims to a religious congregation in the Delhi headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat in mid-March. In a statement issued late evening, the chief minister’s office said the deceased had visited Nizamuddin in Delhi with scores of others from Telangana to participate in the March 13-15 event. The state's first Covid-19 fatality, that of a 74-year-old man, was...
