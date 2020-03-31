Global  

China state media reports 19 people killed in forest fire

WorldNews Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
China state media reports 19 people killed in forest fireBEIJING (AP) — Nineteen people have died while fighting a raging forest fire in southwestern China and hundreds of reinforcements were sent to fight the blaze and evacuate nearby residents, officials and state media reported Tuesday. The area threatened by the fire in Sichuan province is thinly populated,...
News video: Firefighters killed battling Sichuan blaze

Firefighters killed battling Sichuan blaze 00:58

 At least 19 people have died in a forest fire in China’s Sichuan province. Local media reported18 victims are believed to be firefighters. Report by Keaneyn. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

