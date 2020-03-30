Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dutch museum says van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid

Dutch museum says van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid

WorldNews Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Dutch museum says van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raidTHE HAGUE, Netherlands — A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight smash-and-grab raid on a museum that was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police and the museum said Monday. The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam said that "The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884 " by the Dutch master was taken in the early...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Van Gogh Painting Taken from Museum in the Netherlands, Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

Van Gogh Painting Taken from Museum in the Netherlands, Amid Coronavirus Shutdown 00:56

 A Vincent van Gogh painting is stolen overnight!

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JadieMerlyn

MERLYN JOY JADIE RT @inquirerdotnet: A Dutch museum that is currently closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus said a painting by Vincent van Gogh on… 1 minute ago

LydiaLynn89

Lydia Lynn RT @JuliansRum: Dutch museum Singer Laren says a Vincent van Gogh painting named "Spring Garden" was stolen overnight. Today is Van Gogh's… 3 minutes ago

KRIS6News

KRIS 6 News The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam says “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884” by the Dutch master… https://t.co/CoaMimn2GG 6 minutes ago

annagregarious

Anna Grega Dutch museum says van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid https://t.co/PinloCaHFy 7 minutes ago

holstheleo

hols ♌︎ RT @JBellamyTV: A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight smash-and-grab raid on a museum that was closed to p… 8 minutes ago

FreakyShab

shahbaz New top story on Hacker News: Dutch museum says van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid https://t.co/Pz61JQME4b https://t.co/2Hxiwbnxdt 9 minutes ago

AlexaFlorczak

Alexa Flo RT @CP24: van Gogh painting stolen from museum that was closed due to coronavirus https://t.co/etlHDYMUKf https://t.co/Um7WPlcqGt 10 minutes ago

taniacgriffin

≈tania≈ RT @fox6now: The value of the work, which was on loan from another museum, was not immediately known. But Van Gogh’s paintings, when they r… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.