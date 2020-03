Dutch museum says van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight smash-and-grab raid on a museum that was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police and the museum said Monday. The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam said that "The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884 " by the Dutch master was taken in the early...

