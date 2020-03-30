Messi confirms pay cut for players, criticises board
Monday, 30 March 2020 () Lionel Messi confirmed on Monday that Barcelona's players will take a 70 per cent pay cut and make financial contributions to ensure the club's other employees are paid in full.","content":"Lionel Messi confirmed on Monday that Barcelona's players will take a 70 per cent pay cut and make financial contributions to ensure the club's other employees are paid in full during the state of alarm in...
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has called on Premier League footballers to “take a pay cut” to play their part in the national effort to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak. He was asked if footballers should take a pay cut where staff at clubs have been furloughed – asked to take a leave of absence...
Premier League clubs will ask players to take a 30% pay cut in order to protect jobs in professional football. The decision comes a day after Matt Hancock said everyone should do their part during the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published