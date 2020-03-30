Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Lionel Messi > Messi confirms pay cut for players, criticises board

Messi confirms pay cut for players, criticises board

WorldNews Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Messi confirms pay cut for players, criticises boardLionel Messi confirmed on Monday that Barcelona's players will take a 70 per cent pay cut and make financial contributions to ensure the club's other employees are paid in full.","content":"Lionel Messi confirmed on Monday that Barcelona's players will take a 70 per cent pay cut and make financial contributions to ensure the club's other employees are paid in full during the state of alarm in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League footballers should take a pay cut - UK health secretary

Premier League footballers should take a pay cut - UK health secretary 00:43

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock has called on Premier League footballers to “take a pay cut” to play their part in the national effort to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak. He was asked if footballers should take a pay cut where staff at clubs have been furloughed – asked to take a leave of absence...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League clubs to ask players to take 30% pay cut [Video]

Premier League clubs to ask players to take 30% pay cut

Premier League clubs will ask players to take a 30% pay cut in order to protect jobs in professional football. The decision comes a day after Matt Hancock said everyone should do their part during the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Premier League players should take pay cut - British health minister [Video]

Premier League players should take pay cut - British health minister

Premier League soccer players need to take a pay cut and "play their part" as Britain battles the coronavirus pandemic, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Messi confirms pay cut for Barca players, criticises board

Lionel Messi confirmed that Barcelona's players will take a 70% pay cut and make financial contributions to ensure the club stays afloat.
News24

Lionel Messi confirms Barcelona players will take pay cut, criticises board


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.