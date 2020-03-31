Royal no more: Harry and Meghan start uncertain new chapter

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan officially make the transition Tuesday from senior members of Britain’s royal family to — well, it’s unclear. International celebrities, charity patrons, global influencers? The royal schism that the couple triggered in January by announcing that they would step down from official duties, give up public funding, […] 👓 View full article

