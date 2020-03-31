Global  

Ford, GE Healthcare team up to produce 50,000 ventilators in Michigan

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
A new simple ventilator design, to be made by GE Healthcare and Ford Motor, operates on air pressure without the need for electricity.
 Ford Motor Company announced Monday it has partnered with GE Healthcare with plans to make 50,000 ventilators in Michigan within the next 100 days.

Henry Ford Hospital: Leaked memo is not an active policy but plan for 'worst case scenario' [Video]

Henry Ford Hospital: Leaked memo is not an active policy but plan for 'worst case scenario'

A leaked memo from Henry Ford Health System being shared around social media is not an active policy, and is a "worst case scenario," according to a hospital spokesperson.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:58Published
Ford is helping to fight the Coronavirus [Video]

Ford is helping to fight the Coronavirus

Ford Motor Company and the UAW are collaborating with 3M, and GE Healthcare to fight the coronavirus by lending out their facilities and employees to help produce Powered Air-Purifying Respirators..

Credit: Autoblog Minute     Duration: 03:47Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ford partners with 3M, GE Healthcare to make respirators, ventilators to fight coronavirus

Ford announced it's working with 3M and GE Healthcare to ramp up manufacturing of ventilators, respirators and other equipment to fight COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Ford, GE Healthcare to produce 50,000 ventilators by July using this tiny company’s design

Ford and GE Healthcare have licensed a ventilator design from Airon Corp and plan to produce as many as 50,000 of them at a Michigan factory by July as part of a...
TechCrunch

