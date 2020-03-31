Ford, GE Healthcare team up to produce 50,000 ventilators in Michigan

Ford announced it's working with 3M and GE Healthcare to ramp up manufacturing of ventilators, respirators and other equipment to fight COVID-19.

Ford, GE Healthcare to produce 50,000 ventilators by July using this tiny company’s design Ford and GE Healthcare have licensed a ventilator design from Airon Corp and plan to produce as many as 50,000 of them at a Michigan factory by July as part of a...

TechCrunch 16 hours ago



