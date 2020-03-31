‘The Last Dance’ look at Jordan’s last title starts April 19

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The long-awaited look at Michael Jordan’s last championship season with the Chicago Bulls is finally set for release. ESPN and Netflix announced on Tuesday that the 10-part documentary series called “The Last Dance” will run in the U.S. over five consecutive Sunday nights starting April 19 and running through May 17. There will be two […]
