‘The Last Dance’ look at Jordan’s last title starts April 19 Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The long-awaited look at Michael Jordan’s last championship season with the Chicago Bulls is finally set for release. ESPN and Netflix announced on Tuesday that the 10-part documentary series called “The Last Dance” will run in the U.S. over five consecutive Sunday nights starting April 19 and running through May 17. There will be two […] 👓 View full article

