Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Barcelona won’t reach record revenue because of virus

Barcelona won’t reach record revenue because of virus

Seattle Times Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona had been on track for a record season in revenues, set to surpass 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for the first time in club history. A month later, the club is bracing for losses caused by coronavirus pandemic. “We are the club with the greatest revenue in the world, but it’s […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado Reports Record Marijuana Sales of $1.75 Billion From 2019 [Video]

Colorado Reports Record Marijuana Sales of $1.75 Billion From 2019

The figure comes from the state's Department of Revenue data. Over $300 million in tax revenue was brought in, which goes towards school construction.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.