Barcelona won’t reach record revenue because of virus

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona had been on track for a record season in revenues, set to surpass 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for the first time in club history. A month later, the club is bracing for losses caused by coronavirus pandemic. “We are the club with the greatest revenue in the world, but it’s […] 👓 View full article

