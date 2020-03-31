Global  

Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus; Gov. Andrew Cuomo says brother 'is going to be fine'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo announced in a tweet Tuesday he has COVID-19 after being exposed to people who are also infected.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Chris Cuomo Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:32

 Chris Cuomo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

