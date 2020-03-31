Global  

Coronavirus crisis: Governors demonstrate to President Donald Trump how to lead

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
On COVID-19, New York's Andrew Cuomo, Ohio's Mike DeWine, Illinois' J.B. Pritzker and Maryland's Larry Hogan show nonpartisanship leadership: Our view
News video: Trump Signs Massive Relief Bill Into Law, Orders GM To Produce Medical Equipment

Trump Signs Massive Relief Bill Into Law, Orders GM To Produce Medical Equipment 04:47

 President Donald Trump Friday signed a massive relief bill into law, shortly after it was passed by the House. The bill aims to provide financial help to those struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

