HBO Sports documentary 'The Scheme' debuts to starved sports audience

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
HBO's documentary "The Scheme" examines agent Christian Dawkins' role at the center of the FBI investigation into the NCAA basketball scandal.
Tweets about this

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy HBO Sports documentary 'The Scheme' debuts to starved sports audience https://t.co/XyCZKJE8G6 https://t.co/KHiX5OG7rc 19 minutes ago

AtlantaClaus

Mack Truck Turner🏁 RT @DBWilson2: "The Scheme," a documentary about Christian Dawkins and the college basketball scandal, debuts tomorrow on HBO. Miami is bri… 51 minutes ago

DBWilson2

David Wilson "The Scheme," a documentary about Christian Dawkins and the college basketball scandal, debuts tomorrow on HBO. Mia… https://t.co/x7a2uLq0bx 1 day ago

joefav

Joe Favorito RT @SBRadio: PODCAST: Christian Dawkins joins me for a candid conversation about the upcoming @HBO documentary "The Scheme" (debuts 3/31 at… 4 days ago

SBRadio

SportsBusinessRadio PODCAST: Christian Dawkins joins me for a candid conversation about the upcoming @HBO documentary "The Scheme" (deb… https://t.co/ES8ojoz48L 5 days ago

