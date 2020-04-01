Global  

US Planning To Impose Ban On Travel From Brazil, Says Donald Trump

Wednesday, 1 April 2020
US Planning To Impose Ban On Travel From Brazil, Says Donald TrumpUS President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is strongly considering a ban on travel from Brazil, where his close ally Jair Bolsonaro dismisses the danger of the coronavirus. ......
lucianaccc

Luciana 🇧🇷 RT @NTime365: Donald Trump told a White House press conference he is "absolutely looking at a ban".Washington: US President Donald Trump sa… 2 hours ago

mahfooz_siet

choudhary_digital US Planning To Impose Ban On Travel From Brazil, Says Donald Trump https://t.co/egMEa76dKV https://t.co/f4FMjxZXCw 2 hours ago

7TheHealth

TheHealth7 News: US Planning To Impose Ban On Travel From Brazil, Says Donald Trump https://t.co/ZJVefpq9ux https://t.co/UJspstkTDG 3 hours ago

VarunVikash6

Varun Vikash US Planning To Impose Ban On Travel From Brazil, Says Donald Trump https://t.co/MCZLGNNGd6 3 hours ago

NTime365

News Time365 Donald Trump told a White House press conference he is "absolutely looking at a ban".Washington: US President Donal… https://t.co/N8NQJzSNMO 3 hours ago

explainhindi

Explainhindi US Planning To Impose Ban On Journey From Brazil, Says Donald Trump https://t.co/OvOXOs8OPz https://t.co/Uf1ZNEUCmn 3 hours ago

ArifKhan012

Arif Khan RT @ndtv: US planning to impose ban on travel from Brazil, says Donald Trump. https://t.co/LQfWFv3ev3 #CoronavirusPandemic #CoronavirusOut… 3 hours ago

Miltonnewsdail1

Miltonnewsdaily US Planning To Impose Ban On Travel From Brazil, Says Donald Trump https://t.co/cmlfbQ5mz7 https://t.co/tvzto0KCK9 3 hours ago

