Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: Trump admits 100,000 deaths could be 'very low number'

Coronavirus: Trump admits 100,000 deaths could be 'very low number'

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Trump admits 100,000 deaths could be 'very low number'Donald Trump and his public health team, in a somber White House briefing, warned as many as 200,000 people in America could die from coronavirus. After two senior administration officials helping lead the federal response, Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, described an expected deadly April with tens of thousands of deaths, Mr Trump warned the country of a "hell of a bad" few weeks. "They're going to be facing a war zone," he said of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Coronavirus Latest: Single-Day Record Number Of Deaths Reported In Maryland

Coronavirus Latest: Single-Day Record Number Of Deaths Reported In Maryland 03:25

 Coronavirus Latest: Single-Day Record Number Of Deaths Reported In Maryland

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Boxers4pres

Christie Woolsey #DemCastWA RT @marymac169: https://t.co/EIb5P5j9PM ‘He’s killing his own supporters’: Administration insider admits Trump’s coronavirus response is tr… 2 hours ago

marymac169

Mary McLane https://t.co/EIb5P5j9PM ‘He’s killing his own supporters’: Administration insider admits Trump’s coronavirus respon… https://t.co/xjkkhfr4YT 2 hours ago

limolnar

Hon. Louis Molnár T.O. 🏳️‍🌈 President Donald Trump’s chaotic response to the coronavirus outbreak will lead to thousands of deaths — and even h… https://t.co/Isdu243JX8 3 hours ago

giamz

richard l ballard RT @PaulaChertok: @ddale8 Oh. Trump admits he knew #coronavirus was bad & STILL downplayed, delayed & misled the public—now dying in droves… 1 day ago

gideon1951

jamesQjohnson™ #NeverTrumper 🏌️ #FakePresident admits the deaths of millions of Americans is not nearly as bad as losing an election… https://t.co/bgyZ99okkv 1 day ago

kayaeger1

kathy bush Admits there will be a lot more deaths but says we must reopen the country. https://t.co/YXSgPqeHeW 2 days ago

Mystime

D. Staples Trump admits the deaths of millions of Americans is not nearly as bad as losing an election https://t.co/nLa4GI8ia9… https://t.co/dtsbM9CpqJ 3 days ago

beatrizyodice

Beatriz Yodice RT @socialape1: @abbatiello_joe @EddieZipperer @justme_lilly @SpeakerPelosi @realDonaldTrump Trish and Fox are 100% responsible for countle… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.