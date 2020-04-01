Coronavirus: Trump admits 100,000 deaths could be 'very low number'

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Donald Trump and his public health team, in a somber White House briefing, warned as many as 200,000 people in America could die from coronavirus. After two senior administration officials helping lead the federal response, Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, described an expected deadly April with tens of thousands of deaths, Mr Trump warned the country of a "hell of a bad" few weeks. "They're going to be facing a war zone," he said of...


