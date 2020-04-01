Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Italy's coronavirus lockdown measures to be extended to April 13: minister

Italy's coronavirus lockdown measures to be extended to April 13: minister

Reuters Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Italy will extend anti-coronavirus lockdown restrictions imposed last month to April 13, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000

Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 02:13

 Italy confirms 889 new coronavirus deaths, raising coronavirus fatality toll to 10,023.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fantastic_high

FantasticHigh RT @Reuters: Italy's coronavirus lockdown measures to be extended to April 13: minister https://t.co/8jzQsK18og https://t.co/N5zkzeNSB7 15 minutes ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network #Italy to extend #coronavirus #lockdown measures to 13 April #CoronaVirusitaly https://t.co/TM4kalXMbz https://t.co/eLeXaGcUhb 38 minutes ago

RadioABCMundial

Radio ABC RT @ABCMundial: Coronavirus news: Italy's #lockdown measures to be extended to 13 April #Italy 🇮🇹 #Coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/xs70X… 46 minutes ago

MangoMaCall

Mango MaCall Italy extends lockdown amid signs coronavirus infection rate is easing Minister says drastic measures are yielding… https://t.co/4AZxTA2ahw 53 minutes ago

jhajibiaharse

Abhishek Anand RT @firstpost: #AjitPawar also said, ‘People should behave, learn lessons from #coronavirus victims in US, Italy, Spain. They should respec… 1 hour ago

RalucaEllis

Dr. Raluca Ellis RT @CopernicusECMWF: How sure are we that recent changes in #AirQuality are due to #coronavirus lockdowns? The effects are clear where stro… 1 hour ago

NicolayAbril

Nicolay Abril CORONAVIRUS ITALY - Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown measures to 13 April https://t.co/8YkZB1aGPs 2 hours ago

LagosEyeNews2

LAGOS EYE NEWS Italy’s coronavirus lockdown measures to be extended to April 13 https://t.co/6G8DREaj0j 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.