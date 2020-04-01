Saudi Arabia advises Muslims to defer Haj plans Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Haj minister asked Muslims on Tuesday to temporarily defer preparations for Haj amid uncertainty over the pandemic. Earlier this month, Saudi... RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Haj minister asked Muslims on Tuesday to temporarily defer preparations for Haj amid uncertainty over the pandemic. Earlier this month, Saudi... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this B Sethia 🇮🇳 Saudi Arabia advises Muslims to defer Haj plans Saudi Arabia’s Haj minister asked Muslims on Tuesday to temporaril… https://t.co/2npB1k1sE1 27 minutes ago NEWS JAMMU KASHMIR Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia Advises Muslims To Defer Hajj Plans #Srinagar Saudi Arabia’s hajj minister has asked Mus… https://t.co/UdqLcnkneK 3 hours ago Mariana Baabar This truly saddens all Muslims but not in hands of humans. Saudi Arabia advises Muslims to defer Haj plans https://t.co/YyomVzQTpE 3 hours ago