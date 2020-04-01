FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has directed all cruise ships to remain at sea where they may be sequestered “indefinitely” during the coronavirus pandemic and be prepared to send any severely ill passengers to the countries where the vessels are registered. For most of the South Florida’s cruise ships, that means […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this sookie RT @StarTribune: The U.S. Coast Guard has directed all cruise ships to remain at sea where they may be sequestered "indefinitely" during th… 3 seconds ago cloudbelle RT @PoliticsReid: Coast Guard is ordering cruise ships with #COVID19 patients to sequester offshore "indefinitely." https://t.co/Zygifg43PM 18 seconds ago Scott MacKay RT @ThePublicsRadio: The U.S. Coast Guard has directed all cruise ships to prepare to treat any sick passengers and crew on board while bei… 18 seconds ago BROVID-19 RT @Stalingrad_Poor: "6,000 passengers still at sea." If you took a cruise knowing about covid-19 you deserve this Coast Guard: Cruise shi… 36 seconds ago REX Bill Morill 🇮🇹 Coast Guard: Cruise ships must stay at sea with sick onboard https://t.co/jTOeuphe3c 48 seconds ago Sandra Smith RT @WFLA: The U.S. Coast Guard has directed all cruise ships to remain at sea where they may be sequestered “indefinitely" during the coron… 54 seconds ago Justin Ma RT @ABC7NY: Coronavirus update: Cruise ships with sick, dead passengers must stay at sea, Coast Guard says https://t.co/mVdRA9nWIM https://… 1 minute ago johnD RT @Megawatts55: Coast Guard: Cruise ships must stay at sea with sick onboard https://t.co/lTbTg3ymLr 2 minutes ago