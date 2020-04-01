Global  

Coast Guard: Cruise ships must stay at sea with sick onboard

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has directed all cruise ships to remain at sea where they may be sequestered “indefinitely” during the coronavirus pandemic and be prepared to send any severely ill passengers to the countries where the vessels are registered. For most of the South Florida’s cruise ships, that means […]
News video: Florida gov: don't bring sick cruise passengers here

Florida gov: don't bring sick cruise passengers here 00:53

 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a message for cruise ships looking to dock in South Florida: We don't want your sick passengers. We need our hospital beds for Floridians.

