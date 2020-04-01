Global  

Wimbledon canceled for the first time since World War Two

Reuters Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The Wimbledon championships were canceled for the first time since World War Two on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic struck another blue-riband sports event off the calendar and wiped out the entire tennis grasscourt season.
