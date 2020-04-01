Coronavirus latest: More than 200,000 infections in United States Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

The number of COVID-19 infections in the United States grew to over 200,000 as the global total neared 1 million. Aid agencies fear a global food shortage if the pandemic is badly handled. Follow DW for the latest. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this