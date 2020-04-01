Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > The Wimbledon tennis championships have been cancelled

The Wimbledon tennis championships have been cancelled

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The Wimbledon tennis championships have been cancelledGlastonbury’s already off, and now another pillar of the Great British Summer Time has tumbled: the Championships at...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Wimbledon Will Reportedly Be Cancelled

Wimbledon Will Reportedly Be Cancelled 01:09

 The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) issued a statement last week.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

3onyourside

WREG News Channel 3 This year's Wimbledon tennis championships have been canceled by organizers because of the ongoing coronavirus outb… https://t.co/wZNr4sneOE 3 minutes ago

KLowgren

K Lowgren RT @DrDenaGrayson: This year's @Wimbledon tennis championships have been canceled due to the ongoing #CoronavirusPandemic. This is the fir… 40 minutes ago

BxSarahy

Sarahy Velez Barreto RT @TimeOutNewYork: The annual contest was due to start on June 29. https://t.co/4L930iP1Q4 56 minutes ago

EvesBakeOff

Eve's DiamondBakeOff RT @Merton_Council: We're really sorry to hear that the @Wimbledon 2020 Tennis Championships have been cancelled. Given the current situat… 1 hour ago

jeaned62803

jeaned62803 RT @CNN: This year's Wimbledon tennis championships have been canceled by organizers because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. https://t… 2 hours ago

WHOhd

WHO-HD Ch. 13 News This year's Wimbledon tennis championships have been canceled by organizers because of the ongoing coronavirus outb… https://t.co/8KURtZFIoZ 2 hours ago

KDVR

FOX31 Denver KDVR This year's Wimbledon tennis championships have been canceled by organizers because of the ongoing coronavirus outb… https://t.co/ExGdbY7f7C 2 hours ago

DoomacheaI

Doomacheal RT @FOXSportsAUS: The 2020 Wimbledon tennis championships have been cancelled. Player reactions 📰: https://t.co/uctKB2H2AF https://t.co/ff… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.