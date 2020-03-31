Engineer Intentionally Derails L.A. Train Near U.S. Navy Hospital Ship: Feds

🤖theBotsMustBeCrAzY🤖 RT @chick_in_kiev: it'd be sort of hideously funny if it wasnt so dangerous, like --> https://t.co/IqXwUsPTJ3 11 seconds ago

Sabrina The Middle-Aged Bitch™ RT @CBSNews: Engineer intentionally derails speeding train at Port of Los Angeles near Navy hospital ship aiding virus crisis, feds say htt… 23 seconds ago

Peter Clay This is basically "wake up sheeple" but with a speeding train https://t.co/QYuW6vCjll 2 minutes ago

Do you have the Blue Wu Flu? RT @NavyTimes: Engineer intentionally derails train near Navy hospital ship, says ‘USNS Mercy was suspicious’ "You only get this chance on… 3 minutes ago

Patricia Kime 🤔 Engineer intentionally derails train near Navy hospital ship, says ‘USNS Mercy was suspicious’ https://t.co/9ov7fMyezh 5 minutes ago

CBS News Engineer intentionally derails speeding train at Port of Los Angeles near Navy hospital ship aiding virus crisis, f… https://t.co/y8fzUc24dG 6 minutes ago

Tango III's Military News Engineer intentionally derails train near Navy hospital ship, says ‘USNS Mercy was suspicious’ https://t.co/vdvlYRmFn9 10 minutes ago