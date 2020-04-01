Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > GOP Rep. Devin Nunes again questions coronavirus distancing measures, calls California school closures 'way overkill'

GOP Rep. Devin Nunes again questions coronavirus distancing measures, calls California school closures 'way overkill'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes also said on Fox News that he doesn't think the country can "wait until the end of April" to get back to work.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

colbynews

Colby News RT @RWPUSA: This U.S. House “intelligence expert” now thinks he’s a doctor. Devin Nunes again questions need for social distancing as expe… 43 seconds ago

Hey_CineSilva

CineSilva RT @dannowicki: "GOP Rep. Devin Nunes again questions coronavirus distancing measures, calls California school closures 'way overkill.'" (v… 5 minutes ago

damonrem

DRemmers RT @LuvMacyIsabella: GOP Rep. Devin Nunes again questions coronavirus distancing measures, calls California school closures 'way overkill'… 20 minutes ago

McHardingMusic

Mc Harding Does 🐄🐮Cow's need social distancing?🤔 https://t.co/uDmeCLIofN 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.