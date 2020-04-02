Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Emmy-winning musician Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus

Emmy-winning musician Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Emmy and Grammy-winning musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, known for his work with his band Fountains of Wayne and on the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” died Wednesday after contracting the coronavirus, his attorney said. Schlesinger died at a hospital in upstate New York, his longtime lawyer Josh Grier told The Associated Press. It is not […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Adam Schlesinger has died

Adam Schlesinger has died 01:01

 Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger has died after contracting coronavirus, just days after it was confirmed he was on a ventilator in hospital.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Hanks leads tributes to Fountains Of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger

Tom Hanks led the tributes to Fountains Of Wayne star Adam Schlesinger, who reportedly died at the age of 52 after contracting coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comBillboard.com

Singer Adam Schlesinger hospitalised with COVID-19

Songwriter Adam Schlesinger, best known for co-founding Fountains of Wayne, has been hospitalised due to coronavirus. As per Fox News, in a statement provided by...
Mid-Day Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.comBillboard.comJust JaredIndiaTimes

Tweets about this

masaki_tweeeeet

もうマサル@ ‼︎ Coronavirus News: New Jersey native, Emmy-winning musician Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus https://t.co/V4cdgsH7Iz @ABC7NYより 38 seconds ago

Da_Real_Mikey_K

Mike Edward Kuhn RT @NBCNews: Adam Schlesinger, a musician and songwriter regarded for his work as a member of Fountains of Wayne and an Emmy-winning songwr… 1 minute ago

katherinesv58

Sigourney Wigless RT @Variety: Adam Schlesinger, a musician and songwriter highly regarded for his work as a member of Fountains of Wayne and an Emmy-winning… 3 minutes ago

YVRDaniel

Daniel RT @NEWS1130: Emmy and Grammy-winning musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, known for his work with his band Fountains of Wayne and on… 5 minutes ago

justmorganite

JUSTINA TURULL RT @CTVNews: Emmy-winning musician Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus https://t.co/4hEOLgrZ27 https://t.co/Cc7TVHx9Cv 7 minutes ago

jeanettecoon

Jeanette Coon RT @davidmackau: Adam Schlesinger, a musician and songwriter highly regarded for his work as a member of Fountains of Wayne and an Emmy-win… 11 minutes ago

saeckart53

sharon eckart RT @KATVNews: Emmy and Grammy-winning musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, known for his work with his band Fountains of Wayne and on… 12 minutes ago

NEWS1130

NEWS 1130 Emmy and Grammy-winning musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, known for his work with his band Fountains of Way… https://t.co/xFct9C7TdD 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.