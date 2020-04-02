Saudi Arabia calls for emergency oil meeting, sending weak crude prices higher

Saudi Arabia called on Thursday for an emergency meeting of OPEC, Russia and other oil producers to stabilise the oil market, which has been in turmoil since a deal on supply curbs collapsed and Riyadh began pumping extra crude into an oversupplied market.

