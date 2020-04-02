Saudi Arabia calls for emergency oil meeting, sending weak crude prices higher

Global  

Reuters Thursday, 2 April 2020
Saudi Arabia called on Thursday for an emergency meeting of OPEC, Russia and other oil producers to stabilise the oil market, which has been in turmoil since a deal on supply curbs collapsed and Riyadh began pumping extra crude into an oversupplied market.
 Oil prices skyrocketed Thursday after President Trump said Saudi Arabia and Russia will announce a deal to cut global production that could reverse a crash in prices. Conway G. Gittens has more.

