Record 6.6 million Americans seek unemployment benefit as layoffs accelerate

24/7 News RT @PaperChaserBlog: A Record 6.6 Million Americans Seek Unemployment Benefits As Layoffs Continue Due To Coronavirus (Video) https://t.co/… 7 minutes ago

PaperChaserDotCom A Record 6.6 Million Americans Seek Unemployment Benefits As Layoffs Continue Due To Coronavirus (Video)… https://t.co/M92ijywl15 10 minutes ago

FOX26 News More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one w… https://t.co/FQVQOLjLNn 11 minutes ago

Terry Solomon 🥊🏈🏀⚾️🏎🏒 RT @nbcwashington: Just In: 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, doubling the record from the previous week. https://t.c… 19 minutes ago

Robert Gasperoni RT @detroitnews: More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, far exceeding last week's record high. https:… 20 minutes ago

KTAR News 92.3 More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one w… https://t.co/OGFbdy0hpV 36 minutes ago

Deni Hawkins Some economists fear that some 20 million Americans could be out of work by the end of April :( https://t.co/RoYOSsxWLi 40 minutes ago