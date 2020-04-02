Ed Farmer, White Sox broadcaster, former pitcher, dies at 70

CHICAGO (AP) — Ed Farmer, an All-Star reliever who spent nearly three decades as a radio broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox, has died. He was 70. The White Sox said he died Wednesday night in Los Angeles following complications from an illness. A native of Evergreen Park, Illinois, and a graduate of St. Rita […]

