Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > FDA authorizes first coronavirus blood test, a key step for showing immunity and testing for vaccines

FDA authorizes first coronavirus blood test, a key step for showing immunity and testing for vaccines

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The FDA has authorized the first test for coronavirus that measures antibodies in the blood, key for identifying who's immune and developing a vaccine.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: FDA Eases Restrictions On Gay Blood Donors Amid Shortage

Coronavirus Update: FDA Eases Restrictions On Gay Blood Donors Amid Shortage 00:51

 The FDA says there's an urgent need for blood, so the agency is now easing restrictions on gay blood donors.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BAMAPERRY

Perry RT @hollandcourtney: FDA authorizes the first test that can detect coronavirus antibodies in the blood https://t.co/QwipqBrnI2 14 minutes ago

s_reeves

Steve Reeves FDA authorizes first coronavirus blood test, a key step for showing immunity and testing for vaccines https://t.co/tHYm2aE3uE via @USATODAY 32 minutes ago

GOTGA

Gayle Anderson RT @KTLAMorningNews: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued its first emergency use authorization for a coronavirus test that loo… 1 hour ago

starrick1

starrick1 FDA authorizes the first test that can detect coronavirus antibodies in the blood | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/5DgVo67ibW 2 hours ago

KTLAMorningNews

KTLA 5 Morning News The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued its first emergency use authorization for a coronavirus test that… https://t.co/hPNI8ZsyjA 2 hours ago

KILO_DT

KILOvision FDA authorizes first coronavirus blood test, a key step for showing immunity and testing for vaccines https://t.co/jfZD0dXbAH 2 hours ago

BizzFam

MIA FDA authorizes first coronavirus blood test, a key step for showing immunity and testing for vaccines https://t.co/jlk5xjX3Tz 2 hours ago

biotecnika

biotecnika First Coronavirus Blood Test Authorized By FDA https://t.co/pF3Bb1dWC0 https://t.co/MaYP18nIHe 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.