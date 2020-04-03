Global  

Pakistan re-arrests four men acquitted in Daniel Pearl murder case

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Pakistani authorities ordered on Friday four men, including a British militant, convicted of the 2002 murder of U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, to be detained for three months despite a lower court's ruling to overturn their convictions.
News video: Pakistan commutes death sentence for key figure in Daniel Pearl murder

Pakistan commutes death sentence for key figure in Daniel Pearl murder 01:19

 The main accused in the murder of U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl is likely to walk free in the coming days, after a Pakistani court commuted his death sentence. Lucy Fielder reports.

