Vendors return in Wuhan as China prepares virus memorial Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

WUHAN, China (AP) — Sidewalk vendors wearing face masks and gloves sold pork, tomatoes, carrots and other vegetables to shoppers Friday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began, as workers prepared for a national memorial this weekend for health workers and others who died in the outbreak. Authorities are easing controls that kept […] 👓 View full article

