Vendors return in Wuhan as China prepares virus memorial

Seattle Times Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
WUHAN, China (AP) — Sidewalk vendors wearing face masks and gloves sold pork, tomatoes, carrots and other vegetables to shoppers Friday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began, as workers prepared for a national memorial this weekend for health workers and others who died in the outbreak. Authorities are easing controls that kept […]
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Wuhan: China eases restrictions at original Coronavirus epicentre

Wuhan: China eases restrictions at original Coronavirus epicentre 02:57

 Residents of Wuhan city in China were seen venturing out of their homes after months as the government eased restrictions. The city was the original epicentre of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 illness. It has turned into a global pandemic now with western nations like United States of...

