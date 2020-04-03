Global  

Premier League suspended indefinitely during pandemic

Seattle Times Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The Premier League was suspended indefinitely Friday following a meeting of the 20 soccer clubs where a series of financial measures were discussed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The English league had given a tentative return date of April 30 but that was pushed back with a statement saying the “2019-20 season will […]
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League players should take pay cut - British health minister

Premier League players should take pay cut - British health minister 00:32

 Premier League soccer players need to take a pay cut and "play their part" as Britain battles the coronavirus pandemic, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

