Premier League suspended indefinitely during pandemic

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League was suspended indefinitely Friday following a meeting of the 20 soccer clubs where a series of financial measures were discussed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The English league had given a tentative return date of April 30 but that was pushed back with a statement saying the “2019-20 season will […]

Tweets about this Ryan RT @YoungyLFC1892: So the Premier League will be indefinitely suspended, but rival fans will think that means it will ‘definitely be cancel… 8 minutes ago ηαтнαηιεℓ RT @utdreport: Official: The Premier League has been suspended indefinitely and will not resume in May. The 2019/2020 season will resume wh… 14 minutes ago Captain Fantastic8 Premier League Season Suspended Indefinitely After Friday Meeting:The Premier League season has been suspended inde… https://t.co/gDpYFMUm0r 25 minutes ago Sami ሽኮር RT @Blue_Footy: Premier League has suspended the season indefinitely following coronavirus crisis meeting. {Mirror} 28 minutes ago The World News Premier League Suspended Indefinitely, Will Return Only When ‘Safe and Appropriate’; Push for Wage Cut https://t.co/vmYdyrh7p7 1 hour ago