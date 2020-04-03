Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Corona Beer to Halt Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Corona Beer to Halt Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

NYTimes.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The suspension was announced days after the Mexican government ordered nonessential businesses to close.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Corona Beer Production Suspended

Corona Beer Production Suspended 00:56

 Corona Beer Production Suspended Grupo Modelo made the announcement via Twitter on Friday. The company, owned by Anheuser-Busch Inbev, also makes Modelo and Pacifico beers. Production and marketing of its beer are being halted because the Mexican government has deemed it a non-essential business...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

n727

n727 I don’t believe it. Too bad news. Corona beer is not coronavirus. I like corona beer ( with lime). Corona Beer to… https://t.co/7SYicJjzPZ 5 minutes ago

SmoothD64

Cool Breeze Corona Beer to Halt Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/biNI2nZdV9 https://t.co/LvwAughrry 25 minutes ago

JMaverickJacks1

J Maverick Jackson RT @jshovlin11: Corona Beer to Halt Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/FYMFyzMi2Z 46 minutes ago

jshovlin11

JShov1 Corona Beer to Halt Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/FYMFyzMi2Z 47 minutes ago

GuarinGustavo

Gustavo Guarin Corona Beer to Halt Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/OQgS3TCiQP https://t.co/UsZ1DPPRTW 49 minutes ago

2668

Al 😀! Corona Beer to Halt Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/XYA9DSMl5Y 1 hour ago

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET COVID-ALERT: Corona Beer to Halt Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Global Pandemic News | #Coronavirus… https://t.co/2JN2mc2U4O 1 hour ago

cindyisAWOL

Cindy Fan I was mildly concerned about future civil unrest in Mexico; now I’m certain there will be rioting and burning. Co… https://t.co/aYO0yWjcJG 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.