Corona Beer to Halt Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Corona Beer Production Suspended Grupo Modelo made the announcement via Twitter on Friday. The company, owned by Anheuser-Busch Inbev, also makes Modelo and Pacifico beers. Production and marketing of its beer are being halted because the Mexican government has deemed it a non-essential business...
n727 I don’t believe it. Too bad news. Corona beer is not coronavirus. I like corona beer ( with lime).
