Trump Admin Says Millions May Have to Wait 5 Months for $1,200 Relief Check

Trump Admin Says Millions May Have to Wait 5 Months for $1,200 Relief CheckMore than 10 million Americans lost their jobs last month and are in desperate need of immediate financial assistance amid the coronavirus crisis, but the Trump administration said in a draft plan circulated internally Thursday that people who do not have direct deposit information on file with the IRS — a group that is disproportionately low-income — may have to wait until September to receive the one-time $1,200 payment authorized under the latest stimulus. The IRS said in the draft plan that it intends to start sending electronic payments by late next week to those with direct deposit information on file from their 2018 or 2019 tax returns, the Washington Post reported. “However,...
