Trump fires watchdog who handled Ukraine complaint

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump informed the Senate intelligence committee Friday of his decision to fire Michael Atkinson.
News video: U.S. watchdog vows 'aggressive' oversight after Trump fires intel official

U.S. watchdog vows 'aggressive' oversight after Trump fires intel official 01:18

 The top U.S. federal watchdog vowed on Saturday to continue to conduct "aggressive" independent oversight of government agencies, after President Donald Trump fired the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community late Friday night. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Trump defends firing U.S. intel watchdog [Video]

Trump defends firing U.S. intel watchdog

U.S. President Donald Trump defended his decision to fire the top watchdog of the U.S. Intelligence Community, saying Michael Atkinson did "a terrible job" in handling the whistleblower complaint that..

Donald Trump fires a second senior official who testified against him [Video]

Donald Trump fires a second senior official who testified against him

Donald Trump fires a second senior official who testified against him

Trump fires watchdog who handled Ukraine complaint as virus toll soars

Atkinson's firing thrusts the president's impeachment back into the spotlight as his administration deals with the deadly spread of coronavirus.
Sydney Morning Herald

President Trump fires intelligence watchdog who handled complaint that triggered his impeachment

This is a developing story, more soon...
Haaretz


