Gary Levin .⁦@HawaiiFive0CBS⁩ finale recap: 'Aloha' to McGarrett and Danno, with nods to the past https://t.co/InaMtDOkVJ via @USATODAY 5 minutes ago

MarinaWalsh RT @MattMitovich: Peter M. Lenkov on prospect of a #H50 re-reboot: "It could be an event series, it could be anything, there’s always that… 20 minutes ago

USA TODAY Life 'Hawaii Five-0' finale recap: 'Aloha' to McGarrett and Danno, with nods to the past https://t.co/QvlBkxwgaF 40 minutes ago

tmcbijou RT @TVLine: Post Mortem: #H50 Boss Opens Up About Series Finale and McGarrett's Fate: 'If We Were Coming Back for Season 11...' https://t.c… 41 minutes ago

Matt Mitovich Peter M. Lenkov on prospect of a #H50 re-reboot: "It could be an event series, it could be anything, there’s always… https://t.co/k1lbwlHhv1 56 minutes ago

Miss.Wilma🎭 RT @MichaelAusiello: Post Mortem: #H50 Boss Opens Up About Series Finale and McGarrett's Fate: 'If We Were Coming Back for Season 11...' ht… 1 hour ago

Rob Owen RT @billkev: 'Hawaii Five-0' finale recap: 'Aloha' to McGarrett and Danno, with nods to the past #H50 #SpoilerAlert https://t.co/Jnl3uGiTo1… 2 hours ago