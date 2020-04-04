Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Virtual Grand National 2020: Potters Corner wins televised race

Virtual Grand National 2020: Potters Corner wins televised race

BBC News Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
A televised computer-animated version of the Grand National, cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, is won by 18-1 shot Potters Corner.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

phil_whittaker

the notorious P.I.P @Childdotorg @DelphaForce @jaclonelefluff the aforementioned Thomas aged 5 in birmingham. Team potters corner-virtu… https://t.co/eHF02acVBf 14 seconds ago

LeeGrogan9

Lee RT @itvracing: Potters Corner is the winner of the 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ Virtual Grand National! A Welsh winner of the Virtual National! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https:… 56 seconds ago

julz_valentine

Julz Valentine Virtual Grand National 2020: Potters Corner wins televised race https://t.co/kedcMFcfDZ 4 minutes ago

SiClare

Simon Clare RT @itvracing: ICYMI Potters Corner was a Welsh winner in the 2020 Virtual Grand National! Full result here: https://t.co/8rWmW4ja5h 4 minutes ago

edittime

Alan Murphy RT @PaulMer52: WELL DONE. POTTERS CORNER. TRAINED BY WELSH TRAINER. CHRISTIAN WILLIAMS. WON THE VIRTUAL. GRAND NATIONAL. I HAD £10E/… 4 minutes ago

bhafctowner

Anthony Towner How the***did I miss the Virtual Grand National 😱 100% would have done Potters Corner 😩 Congrats to all the #bhafc fans on were on 👏🏼 5 minutes ago

JakeColeman93

Jake Coleman @CalFinnigan I knew mate cos my dads cousin works for the minister of defence an he said that 5g is just a distract… https://t.co/mIO8KSxn8L 6 minutes ago

richsheff

richard wilson RT @Telegraph: #VirtualGrandNational 2020 is won by Potters Corner (the computer-generated one)! 🏆 🏇 Second place for Walk In the Mill 🏇 T… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.