Dubai imposes two-week lockdown as Gulf states battle spread of coronavirus

Reuters India Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Dubai imposed a two-week lockdown Saturday night and Saudi Arabia sealed off parts of the Red Sea city of Jeddah as Gulf states tightened measures in big cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
