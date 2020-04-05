Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus more than a week ago, was admitted to a hospital Sunday for tests. Johnson’s office said he was hospitalized because he still has symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus. Downing St. said it was a “precautionary step” and […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Boris Johnson gives update on testing from self-isolation

Boris Johnson gives update on testing from self-isolation 01:31

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, said testing was “how we would unlock the coronavirus puzzle” and “defeat it in the end”.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sonihalmon

Soni Halmon RT @abc3340: LONDON (@AP) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office says he's been admitted to the hospital suffering from coronavirus sym… 2 seconds ago

seydakorkmaz01

ŞEYDA KORKMAZ RT @TIME: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with continuing coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/llWQ0E17HZ 2 seconds ago

asumiriio

Asumi RT @SkyNews: "Boris Johnson's illness is more serious than certainly Number 10 announced." Kevin Maguire says to have a leader unwell duri… 2 seconds ago

sheenalong17

sheena long 🇬🇧🇬🇧 RT @DrTeckKhong: Please join me in wishing our Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery. https://t.co/MeycmxO7Cd 2 seconds ago

aniskumaruk1

Anis Kumar RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is suffering from coronavirus, has been taken to hospital as a precaution 2 seconds ago

SteveSilkRoad

Steve Schirmer 耶利米 ن Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronaviru… https://t.co/IdBlVrSxq6 3 seconds ago

kencotkoh

Abid RT @ajplus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to hospital as a "precautionary step" because of "persistent" symptoms of COVID-… 3 seconds ago

WFLAMahsa

Mahsa Saeidi, Esq. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus https://t.co/b8K1XI31K7 ⁦@WFLA⁩ https://t.co/oIqx2tk76p 3 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.