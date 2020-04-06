Global  

European Tour events in Morocco, Sweden off amid virus

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Two more golf events on the European Tour were called off Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring there will be no play until the end of June at the earliest. The Trophée Hassan II — scheduled to be played in Morocco from June 4-7 — was postponed, while the […]
