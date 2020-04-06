Florida guard Scottie Lewis returning for sophomore season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida guard Scottie Lewis, one of the Southeastern Conference’s top defenders, is returning for his sophomore season. Lewis made the announcement Monday via social media by saying “we have some unfinished business.” “My dream of playing in the NBA is still a top priority, but my heart is in Gainesville!” he […]

