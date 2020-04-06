Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Florida guard Scottie Lewis returning for sophomore season

Florida guard Scottie Lewis returning for sophomore season

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida guard Scottie Lewis, one of the Southeastern Conference’s top defenders, is returning for his sophomore season. Lewis made the announcement Monday via social media by saying “we have some unfinished business.” “My dream of playing in the NBA is still a top priority, but my heart is in Gainesville!” he […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CSNews2019

NFL News Florida guard Scottie Lewis returning for sophomore season - NCAA Basketball - https://t.co/SOjOR9E2ti #NCAA 17 minutes ago

_CollegeNetwork

The College Network The College Network Florida guard Scottie Lewis returning for sophomore season https://t.co/vdzWmvD89Q 27 minutes ago

bryan_2712

Bryan Matamoros⚽️ Florida guard Scottie Lewis announces he’ll be back for his sophomore season. He led the #Gators in blocks (36) and… https://t.co/I6Sx0GvpSS 31 minutes ago

gators_bb_fanly

Gators BB Report Florida guard Scottie Lewis returning for sophomore season #UFGators https://t.co/OQwIdPmQ1D https://t.co/poNhm1jJEZ 35 minutes ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Florida guard Scottie Lewis returning for sophomore season https://t.co/gUzAuH1G1u https://t.co/I0iYZp6NQi 41 minutes ago

SECfootball

SEC Football News Florida freshman guard Scottie Lewis announces his plans for next season https://t.co/wpETY4aGyq 48 minutes ago

247Sports

247Sports After considering the NBA Draft, Florida guard Scottie Lewis opts to return to the Gators for sophomore season:… https://t.co/nILcm3EHzk 1 hour ago

Bracketologist3

Jonathon Warriner Florida guard Scottie Lewis is returning for his Sophomore season, surprising that he didn’t test the waters but we… https://t.co/0PHc4tbuBz 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.