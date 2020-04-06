Canadian actress and activist Shirley Douglas dies aged 86 Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Shirley Douglas, the Canadian activist and actress who was mother to actor Kiefer Sutherland, has died aged 86. Sutherland announced his mother's death on Twitter, saying she succumbed to complications surrounding pneumonia. He said it was not related Covid-19. "My mother was an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life,″ said Sutherland. "Sadly she had been battling for her health for quite some time and we,...

0

