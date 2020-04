Mazi Chukwuechefula Onu #SurpportBiafraReferendum✡ RT @USATODAY: The debate regarding the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is in the spotlight again after Trump touted the drug’s potenti… 6 minutes ago

WSLS 10 Hydroxychloroquine is officially approved for treating malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, but not COVID-19 https://t.co/OpGNDAZC8v 9 minutes ago

Marco A. Navarro L. RT @TIME: White House debate heats up over using an anti-malaria drug to treat COVID-19 https://t.co/gnG2fBKWzw 10 minutes ago

🌪💩StopTheShitnado💩🌪 RT @altzephcochrane: The debate about #Hydroxychloroquine effectiveness is a whole lot like the "debate" about #ClimateCrisis There is sc… 19 minutes ago

USA TODAY The debate regarding the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is in the spotlight again after Trump touted the drug… https://t.co/c1Huws87bO 24 minutes ago

Rick 🐸 Many countries say it works! Use the***stuff, we're dying out here. I have bad COPD and know what it feels like… https://t.co/TgI273M2Do 1 hour ago