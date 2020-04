Holly Chacon RT @DavidJHarrisJr: Send your prayers for the prime minister. https://t.co/bXzae6fPdk 7 seconds ago jerryh British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved to Critical Care Unit… | The Last Refuge https://t.co/quMUeVjmHP 13 seconds ago diane #ForAll straub RT @RavenRlyyeh: Coronavirus has stricken Britain's Boris Johnson. Who leads if he cannot? - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/Ro3ej7Snst 16 seconds ago Christopher Carson @RealJamesWoods @Jim_in_Cincy " This was a precautionary step. The prime minister continues to have persistent symp… https://t.co/DChm8LZ6r5 17 seconds ago SBA RT @piersmorgan: This is an incredibly serious situation for the British prime Minister. Boris Johnson's condition with #coronavirus at St… 17 seconds ago BERNAMA Radio #globalbuzz US President Donald Trump said an offer of assistance has been made to British Prime Minister Boris Jo… https://t.co/X9ADO15DKm 18 seconds ago moninat RT @tunykollmann: Boris Johnson en terapia intensiva. Desde hace unos minutos.... BNO Newsroom @BNODesk · 4min BREAKING: British Prime Min… 18 seconds ago Deborah E-Platt RT @CNN: Before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson went into intensive care on Monday evening with worsening coronavirus-related symptoms… 25 seconds ago