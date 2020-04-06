Global  

3M, U.S. reach agreement that allows mask exports to Canada

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Manufacturing giant 3M said Monday it has an agreement with the Trump administration that will allow the company to continue to export N95 protective masks to Canada and Latin America amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company said the U.S. government and 3M have a plan to produce 166.5 million masks over the […]
