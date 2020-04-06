3M, U.S. reach agreement that allows mask exports to Canada Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Manufacturing giant 3M said Monday it has an agreement with the Trump administration that will allow the company to continue to export N95 protective masks to Canada and Latin America amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company said the U.S. government and 3M have a plan to produce 166.5 million masks over the […] 👓 View full article

