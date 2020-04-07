Tottenham’s record scorer Jimmy Greaves in hospital

Global  

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham’s record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves has been hospitalized, the club said Tuesday. Tottenham did not specify what the 80-year-old Greaves is being treated for, but he has had health problems since suffering a stroke five years ago. Greaves scored 266 goals for Tottenham in all competitions between 1961 and 1970. He had […]
