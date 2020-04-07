LONDON (AP) — Tottenham’s record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves has been hospitalized, the club said Tuesday. Tottenham did not specify what the 80-year-old Greaves is being treated for, but he has had health problems since suffering a stroke five years ago. Greaves scored 266 goals for Tottenham in all competitions between 1961 and 1970. He had […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this London Football RT @Kangethe_Mb: Jimmy Greaves is a legend. Wish him well He is Tottenham's record scorer and the greatest marksman in the history of Engl… 2 hours ago ʞɐnƃǝʇɥǝ ʍɐ ɯbnƃnɐ 🐜🇰🇪™ Jimmy Greaves is a legend. Wish him well He is Tottenham's record scorer and the greatest marksman in the history… https://t.co/g0KqcCKWAh 3 hours ago annie Laing RT @Sportsnet: Tottenham’s record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves has been hospitalized, the club said Tuesday. https://t.co/o2FVvzQdF2 7 hours ago Sportsnet Tottenham’s record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves has been hospitalized, the club said Tuesday. https://t.co/o2FVvzQdF2 8 hours ago Lanier County Network Tottenham's record scorer Jimmy Greaves in hospital - https://t.co/IdgESP9urx 9 hours ago dr martin king RT @1882_Tottenham: #Tottenham 's record goal scorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital, the club have just confirmed htt… 9 hours ago Tottenham Hotspur #Tottenham 's record goal scorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital, the club have just confirmed https://t.co/81RxCZwNdm 10 hours ago