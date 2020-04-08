Global  

Trump Ousts Coronavirus Spending Watchdog Glenn Fine

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The official had been leading the office of the inspector general for the Pentagon. In removing him from that role, the president stripped him of his pandemic relief oversight duties as well.
