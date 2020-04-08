Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Orthodox Jews prepare for a new kind of Passover in the age of COVID-19

Orthodox Jews prepare for a new kind of Passover in the age of COVID-19

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
As the coronavirus began to spread in New Jersey a few weeks ago, a coalition of Orthodox Jewish groups issued a statement that "upended" the holiday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Pramod28493497

Pramod RT @USATODAY: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Orthodox Jewish rabbis turned the holiday on its head, ordering travel to be canceled and li… 9 minutes ago

USATODAY

USA TODAY Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Orthodox Jewish rabbis turned the holiday on its head, ordering travel to be cance… https://t.co/0NAgskoxjC 29 minutes ago

stuartcohen821

Stuart Cohen Orthodox Jews prepare for a new kind of Passover in the age of COVID-19 https://t.co/3UFdBNgfbU via @usatoday 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.