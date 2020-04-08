Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Step One: Done. With Bernie Sanders out, Joe Biden gets an earlier-than-expected start

Step One: Done. With Bernie Sanders out, Joe Biden gets an earlier-than-expected start

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
With Sanders out, Biden claims the nomination. Democratic unity doesn't ensure victory, but a long primary battle would have invited defeat.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of 2020 Race

Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of 2020 Race 01:52

 Sen. Bernie Sanders is suspending his 2020 presidential campaign.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Stewar1W

SGT D Stewart RT @LiberalResist: Step One: Done. With Bernie Sanders out, Joe Biden gets an earlier-than-expected start https://t.co/OOpQFHblAf https://t… 9 minutes ago

LiberalResist

Liberal Resistance Step One: Done. With Bernie Sanders out, Joe Biden gets an earlier-than-expected start https://t.co/OOpQFHblAf https://t.co/SNfLkV9rej 11 minutes ago

H1omeyJohnson

Michael Johnson Step One: Done. With Bernie Sanders out, Joe Biden gets an earlier-than-expected start https://t.co/fR99Y8nehD via @YahooNews 20 minutes ago

dannowicki

Dan Nowicki "Step One: Done. With Bernie Sanders out, Joe Biden gets an earlier-than-expected start." (via @SusanPage) https://t.co/ijMdYjMBPe 24 minutes ago

PaulDaniel86

Pa_586 @GeorgeBrownCollege RT @usatodayDC: With Sanders out, Biden claims the nomination. Democratic unity doesn't ensure victory, but a long primary battle would ha… 25 minutes ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind Step One: Done. With Bernie Sanders out, Joe Biden gets an earlier-than-expected start https://t.co/n5r8navYMp 25 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Step One: Done. With Bernie Sanders out, Joe Biden gets an earlier-than-expected start https://t.co/Rq4LkQssLV https://t.co/gJFON1ZLPn 40 minutes ago

JohnABusinger

John A.Businger RT @SusanPage: Bernie Sanders' decision to suspend his campaign, with warm words for Joe Biden, doesn't ensure a Democratic victory. But th… 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.