Master Splinter🤣🇺🇸⛑🧙🏿‍♂️ Frosted Flakes is the best cereal ever. 5 minutes ago

Salvador Estrada RT @StevenMeza28: Frosted Flakes w/banana>>any other cereal 8 minutes ago

jill🤍 @brandon_arreaga I’m currently eating Frosted Flakes so it only feels appropriate to play “Hello” 11 minutes ago

ryan frosted flakes https://t.co/V0lJ3iEx4R 12 minutes ago

Seasons Change @Chris_Ironhead Frosted flakes Pouring it right now 12 minutes ago

✨Mama Odie✨ Wait bc I think Frosted Flakes are making me thicc... 13 minutes ago