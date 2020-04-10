Global  

Barr says Russia probe was started ‘without basis’

Seattle Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr believes the Russia investigation that shadowed President Donald Trump for the first two years of his administration was started without any basis and amounted to an effort to “sabotage the presidency,” he said in an interview with Fox News Channel that aired Thursday. Barr offered no support for […]
