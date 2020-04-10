Global  

Harvey Weinstein free of coronavirus symptoms: Spokesperson

WorldNews Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein free of coronavirus symptoms: SpokespersonHarvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for rape, has no symptoms of the coronavirus, his spokesman said on Thursday, more than two weeks after a union official for corrections officers said the former movie producer had tested positive. “As of now, it’s been 14 days since reports of concern from people inside the prison, and he has no symptoms and no issues,” Weinstein spokesman Juda Engelmayer said. Harvey Weinstein, 68, was sentenced on March 11 for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress. Michael Powers, head of the state corrections officers union, said on March 22 that Weinstein had tested positive for...
