Harvey Weinstein free of coronavirus symptoms: Spokesperson Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for rape, has no symptoms of the coronavirus, his spokesman said on Thursday, more than two weeks after a union official for corrections officers said the former movie producer had tested positive. "As of now, it's been 14 days since reports of concern from people inside the prison, and he has no symptoms and no issues," Weinstein spokesman Juda Engelmayer said. Harvey Weinstein, 68, was sentenced on March 11 for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress. Michael Powers, head of the state corrections officers union, said on March 22 that Weinstein had tested positive for...

Credit: Bang Media - Published 3 minutes ago Harvey Weinstein 'is out of medical isolation' after 'testing positive for coronavirus' 00:47 Harvey Weinstein is said to have been released from medical isolation, a couple of weeks after he was reported to have tested positive coronavirus in jail, and his spokesman said he has now been "deemed alright".

