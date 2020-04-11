Global  

Swiss prosecutors intend to drop 1 FIFA case against Blatter

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
GENEVA (AP) — In a legal victory for former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, federal prosecutors in Switzerland plan to drop one of two cases open against him for suspected criminal mismanagement. The Swiss attorney general’s office on Saturday confirmed reports they intend to close an investigation into how Blatter and soccer governing body FIFA awarded […]
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Swiss prosecutors to drop one of cases against ex-FIFA chief Blatter

Swiss prosecutors to drop one of cases against ex-FIFA chief Blatter 02:31

 The Office of the Attorney General "intends to discontinue the proceedings" against former FIFA President Sepp Blatter for selling TV rights for World Cup tournaments too cheaply.

